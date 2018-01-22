No Ill Manors as Racecourse is to host Plan B

The Jockey Club Live and Market Rasen Racecourse are proud to announce Plan B as the first artist for the 2018 summer season, headlining on Friday, June 1.

Tickets go on sale at 8am this Friday, January 26, at www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, January 24.

Nadia Gollings, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Plan B is a marvellous booking and we know that many thousands of his fans will be keen to snap up tickets for the concert on Friday, June 1.

“Jockey Club Live concerts are now hugely popular annual events in Lincolnshire – with racing and music fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of our acts every year.

“Our visitors have enjoyed seeing superstars like Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs in recent times, attracting record crowds.”

Tickets start at £30 for adults, with limited tickets for under 18s at £20.

The BRIT Award winner, cultural commentator, critically acclaimed director and actor, and musical maverick Plan B (Ben Drew) will be gracing the green for some of his first UK summer shows in 4 years.

His sophomore album, The Defamation Of Strickland Banks, achieved quadruple-platinum status, selling over 1.4 million copies in the UK alone, and hit the #1 album spot on release.

It saw him win both a BRIT and three Ivor Novello Awards.

Following this, his 2012 directorial debut (and accompanying album) iLLManors saw him smashing boundaries with his creative style of overlapping stories and interweaving rap-narrative, boldly addressing socio-political issues with his often brutal cultural commentary, seeing Ben nominated for his fifth BRIT Award, nominated for his first Mercury Music prize, and once again hitting #1 in the UK album chart.

He will be releasing his eagerly anticipated fourth album ‘Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose’ on April 14, via Atlantic Records.

Plan B said: “Excited to announce I’m headlining Market Rasen Racecourse this summer.

“Looking forward to playing songs from the new album.”

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses.

Jockey Club Live events are renowned for combining a fun filled day at the races with a spectacular afternoon concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.