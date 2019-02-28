No challenge is too big for Amie and Lauren

Two friends are hoping the sun will shine down as they climb three mountains later this year in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

Amie Annakin and Lauren Coupland will be taking on The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, June 29.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, usually in this order, and in under 12 hours.

But this is not the first time the duo have tackled such a challenge - as a few years ago, the pair raised £500 after climbing to new heights.

Amie, who is from Horsington, said: “We both completed the Three Peaks Challenge a few years ago, and at the end of last year, we decided to do it again.

“We chose the Alzheimer’s Society because we both have grandparents who have been affected by the condition.

“We appreciate everything the charity does, and we would do anything to make it easier for people affected, and their families.”

Alzheimer’s Society is the only UK charity that campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia today.

Olly Larkin, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for East Midlands, said: “Many people tell us that signing up and completing our challenge events such as the Yorkshire Three Peaks, is such a rewarding experience.

“To see people return and do it all again just shows great commitment and determination in helping to one day find a cure for dementia.

“We are delighted that Amie and Lauren are uniting against dementia in June, as every pound raised will help us to challenge perceptions, fund research and improve and provide care and support.”

Amie explained that after tackling the challenge a few years ago - they are prepared for the conditions they may face. She said: “We know what to expect this time.

“We are planning to complete three big hikes beforehand to get us ready.

“Last time, the first half of the climb went okay, but during the second half it snowed and hailed.”

To boost the money for Alzheimer’s Society, Amie and Lauren have organised a charity coffee afternoon.

The event at Woodhall Spa Cricket Club will take place this Friday, March 1, from noon to 3pm. There will be also be a raffle, chocolate tombola and book stall.

To donate, click here