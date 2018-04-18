Nightmare on West Street as council confirm repairs could take five months

Drivers face up to five months of delays, disruption and diversions in Horncastle as Lincolnshire County Council embarks on a programme of major road improvements later this year.

Highways chiefs have confirmed details of a three phase schedule - centred on the West Street area - and lasting from August until December.

Potholes being repaired in West Street last week.

The programme includes:

•Resurfacing on West Street from August to September;

•Improvements to the junction of West Street/Lincoln Road/B1181 from September to October;

•Works at Langton Hill from the end of October to the beginning of December.

The County Council says it will keep disruption to a minimum and will consult with residents and businesses owners before the work starts.

However, there are already concerns about the impact on traders in West Street.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We’re aware of the problems on West Street and are planning to resurface the road later, along with carrying out other essential maintenance in the area.

“Not only will these improvements make it much easier for people to get around, but they are essential to the Cyden Homes development off Langton Hill, which will contribute to future growth in and around Horncastle.

“As part of our standard process, we will be sending letters to all affected residents and businesses six weeks before the works start.

“These will outline confirmed dates, working hours, diversion routes and other details.

“We will also be in touch with local schools before the summer holidays regarding making pupils and parents/guardians are aware of the works and to discuss school buses.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption while also ensuring the safety of the workforce.”

The resurfacing of West Street follows months of complaints from residents and local councillors.

Last week, Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge branded West Street a ‘disgrace’ and called for the entire road to be ripped up and relaid, as soon as possible.

It is understood West Street will be closed between 8am and 7pm with temporary parking restrictions in place.

Buses will have to be re-routed. Weekend work be will allowed to speed up the process.

As for phase two - the junction of West Street with the A158 - contractors will work from 7am until 6pm, although that could be extended to 24 hours.

There will be a night-time closure (8pm-6am) from October 8-26 with a major diversion route.

It is one of the busiest junctions in the county, with thousands of vehicles heading from the Lincoln area to the coast.

Regarding phase 3, Langton Hill be closed during the works, scheduled from October 29 to December 7.

Residents will be allowed access and a local diversion will be in place.

The county council is also planning improvements in Boston Road, Mareham Road and the Market Place, as well as ongoing pothole repairs.