Night-time resurfacing works on the A158 in Horncastle to start this week

Lincolnshire County Council has revealed that night-time resurfacing on the A158 in Horncastle will commence on Friday, October 19.

This will be followed by a week of night-time works from Monday, October 22 to Friday, October 26.

As part of the works, the A158 through Horncastle will be closed to traffic from 7pm to 6am.

The diversion route for this night-time road closure will be via the A153 from Horncastle to Louth followed by the A157 from Louth to Wragby.

Depending on weather and progress made on-site, two additional nights of work may be required on Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28.

Permanent two-way temporary traffic signals on the A158 - along with road closures on West Street and the B1191 Langton Hill - will remain in place as improvement works continue in the daytime.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “With steady progress being made on the bridge deck waterproofing and junction/traffic signal improvements on the A158, we can now make a start on the carriageway reconstruction element of the scheme.

“This will see sections of carriageway nearing the end of their serviceable life replaced.

“As part of this, the A158 through Horncastle will be closed overnight so that the team can safely carry out the work while leaving time for the new surface to harden.

“We’ll continue doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

Councillor Bill Aron added: “This project is progressing really well, with the A158 works nearly complete.

“I, as I’m sure everyone will agree, am looking forward to having all of our roads re-opened.

“However, it’s important to remember that these improvements will be well worth it in the end, as they will help keep Horncastle moving and growing now and in the future.”

• The resurfacing element of this Horncastle improvement project is part of £7m of resurfacing works taking place this year.

For more information about this and other roadworks, click here