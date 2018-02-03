NHS trust announces latest addition to board

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) has welcomed a new associate non-executive director to its Board.

Alan Kent brings more than 30 years’ financial expertise to the role, having worked both within the NHS and the private sector.

A qualified accountant and management consultant, he has worked with most types of NHS trusts, including provider and commissioning organisations, and is also a lay member with South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group.

Alan said: “I am very pleased to have joined the Board at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and look forward to working with its teams in continuing to deliver great care, close to home.

“Having previously worked with many NHS organisations, I have a good understanding of the challenges they face in delivering excellent care while ensuring good value for money.”

Alan has been appointed until January 31, 2020.

LCHS Chair, Elaine Baylis, said: “Our non-executive directors are responsible for scrutinising and challenging our quality, finance and performance within the trust and bring a significant amount of experience and leadership from their relevant fields of expertise.

“They also play a role in acting as a liaison between the Board and our communities, visiting our teams and services and supporting patient participation, including 15 Steps visits.

“We welcome Alan and look forward to working with him in the coming months.”