Newly painted railings have a ‘Matt’ finish

The condition of riverside railings in Wharf Road, Horncastle, have been at the centre of complaints for months.

But now, they are looking spick and span...thanks to volunteers from Lincolnshire Co-op.

The Co-op operates a scheme in which staff are allowed to spend time volunteering on community projects, while still being paid.

Town councillor Matthew Wilkinson (pictured left) is the Store Development Manager for the Co-op.

So, when he heard about the condition of the railings, he approached the company.

Last Friday, he and his ‘team’ from the Store Development department moved in

They ‘rubbed down’ the railings on both banks of the River Waring.

Mr Wilkinson was one of the first to volunteer for painting duties...and even ‘roped in’ his dad to help.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s a great way to put something back into the community.

“I’ve been at council meetings when people have complained about the railings.

“I knew about the Co-op scheme and thought - why not?

“I approached the town council who kindly supplied all the paint and other equipment.

“The ‘team’ is more used to re-fitting our stores so this is different but hopefully people will notice a difference when it is done.”

Parking on Wharf Road was suspended while the work took place.

Deputy town clerk Michelle Moss said the council was delighted.

She said: “They are doing a great job and fortunately, the rain has stayed away. We are very grateful to Matt - and the Co-op.”

It is hoped the scheme could focus on other town areas, including railings alongside the River Bain near Tesco.