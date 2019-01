New Year revellers brought in 2019 with singing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and dancing around the Christmas tree in Wragby Market Place.

In general, it was slightly quieter than in previous years, but everyone who turned out had a enjoyable evening with the weather being mild.

New Year in Wragby

There were also plenty of people toasting the New Year at the Ivy Inn at Wragby.

Photos by John Edwards Photography.