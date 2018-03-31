New studio offers the chance to ‘paint a pot’ in Louth!

A new ‘paint-a-pot’ studio, cafe and gallery has opened in Louth this month - and members of the public are encouraged to go along and give it a try.

The ‘Crackpot’ shop is run by Elaine, who is also a sketch and clay artist, and she is always keen to exhibit other local artists’ work.

Painting can be a fun activity for the whole family.

The owner said: “Crackpot is all about the freedom to explore your own creativity, make your own mark, and create your own masterpieces.

“Paint a cup, design a Christmas bauble, or print a memento of your little ones feet on a plate.

“I can’t wait to meet you and your family, and if you need any advice or support I’ll be right here.”

• Visit the shop at 16 Queen Street or call 01507 606433.