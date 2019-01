Defence chiefs have delivered a boost to RAF Coningsby after it was confirmed as one of the country’s three main stations for fighter aircraft.

Coningsby is home to Typhoons which form the frontline of the UK’s air defences.

According to the BBC, a new squadron of Typhoons will be based at Coningsby later this year as part of joint initiative with the Qatari Air Force.

The reports suggest Coningsby will be ‘growing as a station.’