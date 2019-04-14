New service from CAB for Universal Credit applicants in East and West Lindsey

Citizens Advice Lindsey has launched a new service called ‘Help to Claim’ for those who need help to apply for Universal Credit in East and West Lindsey.

People will now be able to get support from the charity as they submit their Universal Credit application to get their first full payment.

Help will be tailored to the individual and available, face-to-face, over the phone 0800 144 8 444 and online through webchat and advice content

This may include assistance with the online application form or help with providing evidence, such as childcare costs.

A recent survey by the charity found more than a third of people Citizens Advice has helped struggled to provide the evidence needed to complete their Universal Credit claim.

The charity has already helped people locally with problems relating to Universal Credit.

Nationally, Citizens Advice has helped over 230,000 people with Universal Credit.

The Help to Claim service will be delivered through the Citizens Advice network across England and Wales.

Universal Credit is a new benefit that combines six benefits into one, including Jobseekers Allowance and Working Tax Credits.

It is now fully rolled out across the UK.

When fully implemented, around seven million people in England and Wales will be receiving Universal Credit.

Jenny Barnett, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Lindsey, said:“We offer free, independent, impartial and confidential advice to people in the community everyday and have developed an expertise in dealing with Universal Credit.

“We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when people struggle to make a claim and their payments are delayed.

“We encourage anyone who needs help with their application to get in touch with us either in-person, over the phone or over webchat.