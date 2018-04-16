New research programme is set to focus on Bolingbroke, Dewey Hill and Rout Yard

It’s the birthplace of an English king and now exciting research could unlock more secrets about Bolingbroke Castle.

Heritage Lincolnshire and Archaeological Project Services have confirmed the research will take place after securing funding from the Castle Studies Trust.

How the imposing castle might have looked

The archaeological activities will further advance the understanding of one of England’s most important castles, and the birth place of Henry IV.

The site is currently open to the public all year round and is managed by Heritage Lincolnshire on behalf of English Heritage.

Whilst much is known about the castle itself, the new work will concentrate on helping to reveal the connections and mysteries of the surrounding areas, including Dewy Hill and the Rout Yard.

Dewy Hill is currently thought to be the site of a fortified hall and pre-curser to the castle, whereas the Rout Yard is assumed to have been a site used for containing stray livestock.

The fascinating work will help to guide our understanding, and may unfurl the mystery of these connections.

Archaeological activities are scheduled to take place from May 28 to June 1 and will include the opportunity to work with the local community, promoting better understanding and engagement within the historic village of Old Bolingbroke.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see and talk to the archaeologists whilst they work, and even have a go with some geophysical equipment.

Paul Cope-Faulkner, Senior Project Manager of Archaeological Projects Services is delighted that the work will take place.

He said: “This will be an exciting and rare opportunity to examine the development of Bolingbroke, not only the castle and its surroundings but the origins of the village itself.

“What’s more, the work we are planning will have a strong emphasis on local community involvement, enabling them to contribute to this important research and the history of their neighbourhood.”

Castle Studies Trust Chair of Trustees Jeremy Cunnington says: “Bolingbroke is a site of historical importance and while the remains of the existing castle have been researched little is known about what preceded the existing castle or what else was there.”

• Bolingbroke Castle was constructed in the early 13th century by the Earl of Lincoln, Randulph de Blundevill.

• Tradition has it William de Roumare II (1138-55) was responsible for building an earlier castle at Bolingbroke during the 12th century.

• It is believed the first castle was located at Dewy Hill where rectangular earthworks were suggested to be the site of the hall.

• The ‘surviving’ castle was besieged by Parliamentarian troops during the Civil War.