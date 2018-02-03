New position at Horncastle nurseries

One of Horncastle’s oldest and best known businesses has appointed a new director.

James Carter has just taken up the post of Sales and Marketing Director at the Crowders Nurseries.

James Carter. EMN-180102-141304001

Crowders specialise in supplying commercial Landscape Contractors throughout the UK and are usually involved in the most high-profile landscape schemes.

Mr Carter joins the company at an exciting time.

Crowders are the sole supplier contracted directly to HS2 to supply seven trees and shrubs for the landscaping of the high-speed rail line.

Speaking about his new appointment, Mr Carter said “When Robert Crowder first approached me to discuss this opportunity, I knew it was just what I have been looking for.

“Crowders have a long-established reputation for excellence within the nursery sector.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the personalities within the industry and helping Crowders to cement their reputation as a leading nursery stock supplier.”

Chairman of Crowders, Robert Crowder, said: “James has an extraordinary passion for horticulture and an exceptional knowledge of plants. He also brings an enthusiasm and aptitude for business which will be a great asset for our Company and customers alike”.

•Crowders Nurseries is a trading name of W Crowder & Sons Ltd, a family business established in 1798.