New partnership could help save lives across Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has partnered with a county-based food delivery company in a new initiative which could ‘ultimately save lives in Lincolnshire’.

The fire service has teamed up with Wiltshire Farm Foods, who deliver meals to hundreds of homes across Lincolnshire.

Fire crews often attend cooking-related fires in properties across Lincolnshire, and it is hoped that the partnership can reduce the number of these calls.

Drivers at Wiltshire Farm Foods have already received special training to help them spot tell-tale signs of those who may need advice or assistance to remain safe in their home.

Drivers can now also now make a referral to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s community safety team if there is cause for concern.

James Baker, deputy manager for community fire safety, said: “Wiltshire’s delivery drivers are ideally placed to alert the fire service to any individual they think could be at risk.

“Cooking is the main cause of fires within Lincolnshire, and this is a great opportunity to remind people with some simple steps of how they can remain safe in their home.

“Because Wiltshire Farm Foods visit so many homes in the county they are able to reach more people and hopefully, together, we can reduce the number of cooking related fires.”

Executive Member for Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Nick Worth added: “I am delighted to see the additional benefits from this partnership come to fruition.

“We strive to find new and innovative ways of reaching people who may be vulnerable in their homes and this idea helps us to do that. It could ultimately save lives in Lincolnshire.”

Wiltshire Farm Foods makes about 5,000 deliveries every month to Lincolnshire customers.

Company director Gurj Kalirai said: “Though we are a business and we like to maximise our potential where possible, Wiltshire Farm Foods is ethical in the way we operate.

“First and foremost the health, wellbeing and safety of our customers is our priority.

“This is why we go the extra mile and why we are delighted to have this partnership with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.”