New over-50s group is launched

Horncastle’s new friendship group for the over 50s has been launched.

The group was officially opened by Councillor Brian Burbidge, Mayor and Chair of Horncastle Town Council, and is supported by the T.E.D. in East Lindsey team, part of the Lottery’s Ageing Better programme and a team of local volunteers.

The opening, at the Youth Centre in Horncastle, was a great success with over 70 residents attending.

Local volunteers provided refreshments and the group were entertained with live music. They also had the opportunity to take part in craft activities overseen by Zoe Tant from Stamping Scene.

A spokeswoman for TED said: “We were thrilled to see so many people at the event, joining in and getting to know each other. Members will be working together to decide on the activities, trips and sporting activities they would like to take part in and will also be deciding on a name for their group.”

The group will be running regularly at the Youth Centre every Wednesday from 2pm-4pm where all local people over 50 are welcome.

•If you would like to join in, take part and make new friends or if you would like to get involved in supporting the friendship group email Lynda.clark@communitylincs.com or call 01529 30197.