New manager takes the reins at Louth Tractors

Machinery dealership Louth Tractors has appointed a new general manager to strengthen its teams as farmers approach the busiest time of the year.

Gary Rance brings with him almost 20 years of experience at one of Louth’s largest employers, Coveris, where he had been on the management team since 2014.

In his new role, he will be leading the teams at both Louth and Limber branches, as well as overseeing the company’s future growth plans.

Gary said: “I’m really pleased to be joining and getting stuck into the next challenge in my career. Being from the town myself, I’ve known of the business for years and it’s always been a brand I’ve admired.

“We’ve got big plans for the business over the next year which we’ll be revealing in the coming months.

“However my immediate focus is on helping the team support our customers to get them through harvest 2018.”

Louth Tractors supplies new and used tractors, lawn mowers and other farming equipment to customers across Lincolnshire.

A primary Case IH dealer, it also supplies parts and servicing expertise for Krone, Sumo and Alpego, as well as Husqvarna, Ovlac, and Polaris.

The parts and servicing teams are available 24 hours a day throughout harvest.

Full harvest opening hours can be found at louthtractors.co.uk/latest-news/harvest-2018-hours-contacts/

John Smith, managing director, Louth Tractors: “We’re really pleased to have him join the team.

“He’s Louth through and through, and his experience in people management meant he was the perfect fit for Louth Tractors.”