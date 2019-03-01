New look footpath in Horncastle nearing completion

Work on a footpath in Horncastle which has been closed to the public for several months is nearing completion, it can be revealed.

East Lindsey District Council first started working on the footpath, which runs alongside the Bain (Tesco) car park in October last year.

Residents and town councillors had previously complained about the footpath - with many leading calls for improvement works to be completed to make it safer and easier for residents to use.

Speaking in October, an ELDC spokesman said: “We have fenced off an area on the existing grassed picnic area off the Bain, adjacent to Tesco, after we became aware of some issues with exposed tree roots.

“Our teams, including our Arboricultural Officer, are working to find a suitable way to create a new footpath that protects the trees.”

Speaking on Monday, a spokesman has now confirmed that the foopath should re-open to the public in the coming weeks - but only after passing an inspection.

An ELDC spokesman said: “The contractors are continuing work on the footpath this week. Once they are completed, we will arrange an inspection.”

What do you think about the footpath? Email horncastle.news@jpimedia.co.uk