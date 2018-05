Two new Lions have been welcomed to the Woodhall Spa Pride.

Sarah Hodson and Stuart Burgham are pictured above with their sponsors - Jacqui Guthrie and Kate Liddy - and president Norman Baker.

The group has decided to hold the popular Santa Dash once again.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 2, and more information will be available in due course.

Meanwhile, for more information about Woodhall Spa Lions visit their website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/woodhallspa