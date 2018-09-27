New lease of life for village church

Work on the new tower and belfry at St Margaret’s Church in Thimbleby were completed in time for a very special service last Saturday evening (September 22) - with just hours to spare!

The church was packed for a re-dedication service taken by the Bishop of Grimsby the Rt Rev David Court, assisted by his chaplain for the day Rev Sam Parsons and the Rector of the group Rev Charles Patrick.

Members of the church choir before the service. Picture: Bob Wayne.

The £320,000 project was funded primarily by the Heritage Lottery Fund and private donations.

A special cake was cut by the Rev John Parkin, one of the key figures in a successful campaign that saved the church that was destined for closure in 2012.

Apart from the new tower and belfry, the work included an overhaul of the clock, the bell and new drainage, heating and lighting systems.