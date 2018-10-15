New Horncastle HQ will deliver boost to elderly

More details have now been revealed about a new state of the art complex for AGE UK Lindsey in Horncastle which will help transform services for the elderly across the region.

A long-awaited new headquarters for the charity off South Street has received outline planning permission.

With a social, community and advice hub at its heart, the new facility will include activity and meeting space, conference facilities and small business units for services aligned to the age group. Six one and two-bedroom apartments will be available to rent.

The building will also have dedicated office space for the charity’s 30 town-based team members.

Age UK Lindsey is now finalising plans ahead of an application for full consent with a hopeful start date in a years time.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Storer has described the new complex as a ‘great step forward’. He and other staff members are working with trustees to secure funding.

One of the trustees is Claire Parker, a partner and Head of the Wolds’ offices at Wilkin Chapman solicitors.

She has been on the trustees’ board for almost 20 years – and the new building has been on the agenda for most of that time.

She said: “The facilities we have, have held us back in terms of both securing the charity’s future and enhancing the services the team can deliver.

“As trustees, we have had this high on our agenda for many years and it is therefore wonderful that we are able to look forward in this way,

“I am delighted that the team at Wilkin Chapman has been able to assist in the legal work to make this a reality.”

•Age UK Lindsey currently has 156 paid-for roles across the whole of its area, (62 full-time equivalents) and its 180 volunteers undertake more than 19,000 hours’ work every year.