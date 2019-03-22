New headteacher coming to Woodhall Spa school

St Hugh’s School has revealed that a new member of staff will be joining the team later this year.

Mr Jeremy Wyld will take over as Headteacher of the Woodhall Spa school in September.

Mr Wyld is currently Deputy Headteacher at Holmewood House School in Kent, and was previously a Boarding Housemaster and teacher of French at Sevenoaks School.

He succeeds Mr Chris Ward, who has recently been appointed as Head of West Hill Park School in Hampshire, and will leave St Hugh’s at the end of the summer term after six successful years as Headteacher.

Chair of Governors at St Hugh’s School, John Harris, said: “We received a very strong field of 38 applicants and following a series of rigorous interviews we are delighted that Jeremy has accepted the appointment.

“He will bring many qualities to St Hugh’s and I know that the education and care of our pupils are in safe hands.”

Mr Wyld was educated at Repton School and the University of Leicester - where he read French and completed his PGCE in Modern Languages.

He is currently studying for an MA in Education at the University of Buckingham.

He will shortly be moving to Woodhall Spa with his wife, Niki, and his family.

Mr Wyld said: “I am delighted and thrilled to be joining the St Hugh’s family.

“The school is obviously very successful and I am looking forward to building on this.

“Having been educated in Derbyshire, which is also where my wife comes from, and Leicestershire, I am sure we will be very much at home in Lincolnshire.”