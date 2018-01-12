New gym is dream business for Horncastle man

A Horncastle man will realise a long-held ambition tomorrow (Saturday) when he throws open the doors to the town’s newest gym.

Jake Whanstall has invested heavily in the impressive facility - -Try Gym Horncastle - on the edge of the Boston Road Industrial Estate.

Jake (29) is a former student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School and has worked for the last ten years as a physical training instructor at Horncastle Indoor Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time there but I’ve always wanted to open my own gym.

“I’d been looking for suitable premises for a couple of years, saw this and just went for it.”

The two-roomed gym is packed with state-of-the-art equipment and there will be an Open Day tomorrow (January 13) from 8am to 4pm.

Jake will be offering a whole range of courses, from experienced level to complete beginners.

Membership is available or it is possible to just turn up and pay for a single session.

Jake added: “We’ve got something for everyone.

“Keeping fit is more important than ever; you are never too young - or too old - to start.”

*His gym is located on the first turning to the left after entering the industrial estate from Boston Road, next to Morton’s car park.