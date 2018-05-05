New group for over 50s set to launch in town

Join in, take part and meet new friends at the launch of Horncastle’s newest group for Over 50s at the Youth Centre on Monday (May 7) from 2-4pm.

Councillor Brian Burbidge, Mayor of Horncastle, will be at the grand opening to meet local people who are thinking about joining the group for friendship and social activities.

Refreshments will be provided, the event is free and there will be plenty of activities to try!

Lynda Baker, co-founder of the group said, “If you are looking for a new beginning, come and meet some like minded and friendly people. We are a welcoming bunch and life can only get better after retirement!”

Kathryn Locke, T.E.D. Friendship Co-ordinator said, “This is a community initiative and they are ready to welcome over 50s from the Horncsatle area to come and see how they can get involved.

“So come and enjoy some good company and maybe even make new friends for life.”

Talk, Eat, Drink (T.E.D.) in East Lindsey is part of the National Lottery funded Ageing Better programme and aims to develop creative ways for older people to be actively involved in their local communities.