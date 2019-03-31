New fresher look at Revesby

A village hall near Horncastle has a brighter outlook after being freshened up to provide a more appealing facility for the community.

In the glorious setting on the estate village of Revesby, the hall is already home to a number of local groups and is used by the wider community for events too.

The refurbishment is a collaboration between the hall’s management committee and the Wiggins-Davies family, the estate owners.

The work has also received funding from the Revesby County Fair and sponsorship from B Bush & Sons Farm.

Chairman of the village hall management committee, Jeff Bush said: “It is more than 10 years since the hall was last freshened up, so it was it was definitely in need of some ‘tlc’.

“As well as decorating the hall, inside and out in the estate colours, the toilet facilities have been improved.

“We hope this will encourage even more people to use the hall.”

With the main hall and toilets completed thoughts are turning to the next project.

Peter Wiggins-Davies, from the Revesby Estate, said: “The village hall was built by the estate for the community to use and we are very keen to make this the best facility possible.

“Now with the hall looking so fresh, the next plan is to look at revamping the kitchen area.

“This will see a complete upgrade with new units.

“The village hall is in such a wonderful setting and, as well as the hall itself, there is an outside area, which can also be used.

“We hope people will continue to support the hall - both from within the village and further afield - and we look forward to welcoming lots of new users.”

The hire charge is £8 per hour. For more information or to make a booking, contact Sandra on 07795 068950.