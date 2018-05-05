New firefighters join the ranks in Horncastle

Two new recruits have joined the ranks at Horncastle Fire Station.

James Lamyman and Todd Wilson have signed on for duty as part of a cross county initiative which has seen Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s on-call team boosted by the graduation of 16 newcomers.

There’s also good news for Wragby and Bardney. Shaune Keale will share duties at both stations while Jamie Warner will be based at Wragby.

The new firefighters celebrated the completion of their course at a passing out event at Waddington’s state of the art training facility recently.

The 16-strong group will join all crews throughout Lincolnshire, including areas which are hoping to increase the size of their on-call teams.

The new firefighters are: James Lamyman (Horncastle), Shaun Keale (Wragby/Bardney), Jamie Warner (Wragby), Dean Hopper (Bourne), Joseph Blades (Market Rasen), Ashley Graham (Lincoln North), Robert Leafe (Brant Broughton), Shannon Turner (Skegness), Calan Cooke (Leverton), Todd Wilson (Horncastle), Stephen Smith (Market Deeping), Aiden Currie (Lincoln South), Ross Leahy-Rodger (Market Rasen), Alex Parkin (Bourne), Simon Cornish (Grantham) and Jason Bennett-Wilson (Long Sutton).

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Completing the initial training is a real success for all of our new firefighters and we should not underestimate the amount of work and effort they have had to put in to get to this point.

“They will now join their colleagues protecting the communities of Lincolnshire.”

The arrival of the two new recruits at Horncastle is another timely boost for the station.

Last month, long-serving Watch Manager Alan Maskell received the prestigious High Sherrif of Lincolnshire award for his dedicated service to the local community.

Mr Maskell said he was delighted with the new recruits.

Last year, the News featured the fire station - which is based in Foundry Street - and included an appeal for new firefighters.