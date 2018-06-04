New event will be at heart of ‘Communi-tea’!

The ‘team’ behind a successful community Christmas Lunch in Horncastle have organised another event - this time in the middle of summer.

They are staging a ‘communi-tea’ at the town’s Community Centre on Saturday, July 14.

The event will feature a delicious afternoon tea, a raffle and live entertainment.

Primarily, the event is designed to help combat loneliness and will hopefully lead to new friendships being forged.

Chris Ivett, chair of the organisng committee, said plans were still being finalised but the event looked certain to be a success.

She said: “The Christmas Lunch was very successful and we are trying to re-create that in a different format.

“It is free and is open to anyone although we’d like people to book in advance, so we can get an idea of numbers.”

Other committee members include the Reverend Samantha Parsons, Angela Birchall, Jennie Wilson, Nigel Wass and Mary Taylor.

Ms Taylor, who runs Dorit’s Tea Room in Woodhall Spa, will be providing the catering.

Rev Parsons said: “The Chrisimas Lunch was very well supported and hopefully the summer event will be the same.

“The aim is to bring everyone together in a very friendly and informal atmosphere.”

•Anyone interested canbook a place by contacting Chris on 01507 523103 or the Rev Parsons on 01507 523318.