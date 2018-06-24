New event set to unite Wragby community

A new event in Wragby planned for Sunday, July 1, is aimed at bringing the community together and could become an annual fixture.

Wragby Fire Station and library are coming together to host a Community Fair, giving groups and organisations the chance to showcase what they do.

The fair will see local clubs and organisations, along with companies, shops and online enterprises taking part, with organiser Lyn Freeman confident of attracting up to 300 people through the doors on the day.

“We have been really delighted with the number of local groups who have come forward wanting to get involved,” said Lyn, who is Watch Manager and an on-call firefighter at Wragby.

“At this stage we have more than 20 groups who have booked stalls to promote what they do.

“We hope this event will bring the community together so that everyone is aware of the great things that are happening in the town.”

With fun and games for children, art groups and traders appealing to adults, there will be something of interest for all the family.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will also provide the opportunity for visitors to find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter.

