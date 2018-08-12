New club president roars into action

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions held their club’s AGM/Changeover lunch in Tattershall village hall, when outgoing President Pat Phillips handed over the chain of office to Lion Wally Goldspink.

President Wally has been a Lion for 40 years so brings a wealth of experience to the role.

In addition, on the same day, Lion Anne and Andy Simons were celebrating their ruby wedding anniversary and received a ruby plant from club members.

After the formalities, the Pride enjoyed a two course meal followed by a game of boules.