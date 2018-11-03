New cloakroom a hit at Jacdor Pre-school

Two years of hard work has paid off after a new cloakroom was officially opened at Jacdor Pre-school in Coningsby.

Installed at the end of the summer holidays, the cloakroom was opened by Angela Maxwell, who together with husband Richard, was instrumental in helping to raise the money for the project.

Angela Maxwell cuts the riboon at the official opening

The school committee spent two years fundraising for the new cloakroom and secured planning permission from East Lindsey District Council.

Additional cash came from the Maxwell Charitable Trust and the Stanley Barker Charitable Trust.

The unit was built off-site by Avalon Cabins Ltd and delivered to the school in the last week of the summer holidays.

Members of staff and the committee worked to get the cloakroom ready to use when the school re-opened at the beginning of September.

The impressive new cloakroom at Jacdor.

The fitting out of the cloakroom with bespoke units - made by a local company - was completed earlier this month.

Local dignitaries along with friends and families, staff members and pupils attended the opening.

Guests were also able to inspect a model of the school, made by committee treasurer Mo Hawkins, which was on display in a classroom.

Committee members had successfully used the model at their fundraising presentation to the Maxwell Trust.

Mr Maxwell congratulated Bev May (school supervisor), staff and the committee at Jacdor for the work they do not only with regards to the cloakroom but also keeping the school buildings in such good condition.

Committee chairman Marilyn Hawkins presented flowers to Mrs Maxwell and Mr Maxwell received a framed photograph of the cloakroom.

Mrs Maxwell told the youngsters she had fond memories of bringing her own grandchildren to Jacdor a few years ago.

The afternoon was rounded off by light refreshments, before guests left thanking everyone for inviting them.

