New class makes fitness a ‘breeze’ in Horsington

Horsington residents are blowing the cobwebs away by joining in a new fitness class.

‘Breeze’ is a gentle exercise class designed by Gill Hodgson and is held at the village hall on Tuesdays at 2pm.

Gill wanted the class to be accessible to people with reduced mobility.

She said: “We’re all ageing, but it’s so important to age healthily.

“This weekly class brings the community of Horsington and other local areas together for a fun social gathering, which includes some gentle balance, mobility and flexibility exercises - along with some things to get your brain working too.”

The class is supported by Age UK Horncastle.

Jennie Wilson, of Age UK, said: “Loneliness is associated with depression, sleep problems and health issues.

“By joining a regular social or exercise class, people are able to improve their health and wellbeing and hopefully help with the ageing process.

“It’s also a good way to build new and meaningful friendships - and build confidence.”

Horsington resident Joanna said: “Gill’s class is such fun! It’s ideal for anyone who’s not been exercising much, or if you’re recovering from illness.

“You won’t have laughed so much for ages!”

All ages and abilities are welcome at the class.

Contact Gill on 07538 545409 or gill@gillhodgson.co.uk for details and to book.