New city role for Horncastle solicitor

Horncastle resident and legal professional Katherine Marshall has joined the region’s largest law firm at its Lincoln office.

Katherine is looking forward to developing her new role as a senior solicitor, within the Dispute Resolution team at Wilkin Chapman solicitors.

From a farming family in Lincolnshire, Katherine knows the region well. A former pupil at Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, she travelled to Nottingham for both her University and Law School studies.

She went on to gain her legal experience both regionally and nationally, before joining the Wilkin Chapman team, which is headed up by the firm’s Senior Partner Andrew Holt.

As a professional who wishes to further develop her career, Katherine is currently undertaking the prestigious ACTAPS (the Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists) qualification and expects to become an accredited member of the Association in Summer 2018.

Katherine, who is a keen runner in her spare time, said: “With a base in the lovely city of Lincoln, I am very much looking forward to developing my work with the team at Wilkin Chapman across all areas of litigation and professional negligence work.”