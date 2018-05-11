County councillor Ron Oxby was elected the new chairman for Lincolnshire County Council today (Friday, May 11).

Coun Tony Bridges has been elected as his deputy.

Coun Oxby arrived at the county council in 2007 following a by-election, and after serving for more than 10 years on the county council, Coun Oxby is looking forward to his year in office.

He said: “He said: “I am keen to promote Lincolnshire as a county, its businesses and farming community especially, giving as much support as I can.

“I will be supporting charities in Lincolnshire which help residents of the county and people who are less fortunate.

“With Lincolnshire’s ageing population, it’s important that people support each other.

“I’m very much looking forward to being Chairman and hope I can represent the people of Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire County Council in whatever I do.”

As chairman, Coun Oxby will be raising money and supporting his chosen charity, St Barnabas Hospice.

Before accepting the role of chairman, Coun Oxby was vice-chairman to the outgoing chairman, Coun Hagues.

• Coun Oxby lives in Heighington and represents Potterhanworth and Coleby.

Contact Coun Oxby through Rachel Wallis, civic and Lord-Lieutenant’s Officer, on 01522 552111.