New bridge will make wood access easier

After more than four years planning and fundraising, a new pedestrian link has been opened between Meadow Playing Fields and the Banovallum Carr Wood.

The official opening of the foot bridge was hosted by the Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group (HWAW).

Opening of Sally's Bridge EMN-181012-135649001

The bridge is to be called ‘Sally’s Bridge’ after Lady Sally Bruce-Gardyne.

HWAW group chairman, Gail Dymoke praised Lady Bruce-Gardyne, adding: “Without Sally’s enthusiasm, stubborn determination and a personal donation the bridge would never have happened.”

Sally then cut the ceremonial ribbon to formally open ‘her’ bridge saying how glad she is there would now be much easier access to the Carr for walkers, families, children and dogs.

Without doubt, regular users of the new access will be Sally and her black Labrador Scally.

Thanks were expressed to every one involved and the funders, which included Horncastle War Memorial Trust, The Woodland Trust, East District Council and the Horncastle Freemasons, while the aggregate was supplied free by Aggregates of Kirkby on Bain.

Installation of the bridge was very much a volunteer effort.

Lions Club members, aided by David Roarke’s plant, excavated for and cast the concrete abutments in good time for the arrival of the nine metre- long preassembled structure.

The large lorry, having negotiated the Wong and Cagthorpe, was met by Henry Dymoke on Scrivelsby Estate’s largest telescopic loader.

After carefully unloading the now delicately balanced bridge, Henry set off on the quarter mile to the site, where the volunteers carefully manoeuvred the 1.5 tonne treated timber bridge into place.

With access steps now fitted by the Lions, the bridge is now open for use.

The bridge has been formally adopted by Horncastle Town Council.