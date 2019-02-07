New benefit for staff at the Admiral Rodney inn

If ever the patter of tiny feet should be heard at The Admiral Rodney in Horncastle, there will be an extra piece of good news for the proud mum and dad.

For the award-winning Coaching Inn Group, which operates fifteen market town hotels and inns across the country, has just launched a ‘Happy Nappy’ benefit for any members of staff who have a baby.

From now on, Mum or Dad will receive an extra £100 in their pay packet for the three months after the new arrival to help cover the cost of those all-important nappies and other essentials.

Head of Human Resources at the Coaching Inn Group, Chris Moores, said the company really valued their team colleagues and, as a token of their appreciation, the new benefit now formed part of their family friendly approach.