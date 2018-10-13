New application could transform Tattershall venue

Plans for an outdoor swimming pool, bar and changing facility at a Tattershall holiday park have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

Documents on the ELDC website reveal an application has been put forward by Away Resorts Ltd.

If approved, the application will see an outdoor pool and associated buildings/structures - including a bar and changing facilities, plant room/store room, canvas canopies and external sunbathing terraces - built at Tattershall Country Lakes Park.

The site for development is land adjacent to the existing central entertainment complex at the holiday park.

In supporting documentation, the applicant states: “Away Resorts Ltd is keen to improve the quality of the central facilities at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

“These proposals would further enhance the overall economy by greater visitor expenditure.

“The development accords with the main objective that emphasises the desire for higher quality tourist accommodation.

“The development will also provide a vibrant and socially inviting facility for the holiday park guests.”

The applicant also stresses that if approved, the plans will bring more tourists and could therefore increase spend in the area.

The application adds: “Improving the central facility accommodation at the park will aid business within the local economy and bring additional trade to the shops and other businesses in Tattershall and Woodhall Spa.

“This all helps to spread the benefits of tourist spending throughout the year, thus assisting local businesses in the less busy off season as well as during the summer months.

“Tourism supports local economies through direct spending on local goods and services by holiday makers and through the provision of goods and services by the owner of accommodation in implementing and maintaining the development.

“This in turn may lead to the creation (or retention) of jobs both directly and indirectly.”