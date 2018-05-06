Nellie and her sisters prove to be swimming stars

Five-year-old old Nellie Ball has completed her amazing long-distance swimming marathon at Horncastle’s Indoor Pool.

Nellie completed 100 lengths - the equivalent of 1.5 miles - in around two hours.

And brave Nellie wasn’t alone as two of her sisters also completed the marathon.

Ten-year-old Elsie swam 100 lengths about 10 minutes quicker than Nellie and older sister Maezie managed 150 lengths in an extra 10 minutes.

Third sister, Dorothy, was determined not to miss out and was fantastic poolside assistant.

The sisters were raising funds to help finish improvements to the library at Kirkby on Bain Primary School.

Mum Vicki said she was proud of all the sisters .

Nellie was born after 30 weeks and weighed 2lb 8oz. She loves wimming, reading and other sports.

• Click here to donate towards their efforts.