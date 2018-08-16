NCS teenagers complete community projects in Horncastle

Teenage volunteers from the National Citizen Service (NCS) have been working hard in Horncastle.

Based at the Manor House Street Community Centre, they completed a number of community projects.

Guided by mentors Sam Flynn and Alessandra Agonni, the group researched and selected projects they identified as being of benefit to the town.

They painted the cemetery gate and weeded an overgrown border at the Community Centre but their chosen project was to create and fund raise for signs to promote a heritage trail.

The volunteers’ four week service started with a week of adventure training, walking, canoeing and climbing, a week of table top planning at Nottingham University before starting their last two weeks in Horncastle .

The group also baked and sold cakes adjacent in the Market Place and raised over £200 which was donated to organisers of a charity Summer Gala held at the Community Centre on August 4.

Pictured are (Back Row): James Clay, Sophie Hodgson, Alice Woods, Natasha Lee, Zachary Townsend, Vanessa Akude, Moira Cutting. (Front row): Liam Pickering, Sam Flynn, Alessandra Agonni

