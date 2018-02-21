NCS is looking for Lincolnshire teenagers - are you interested?

A life-changing national youth empowerment scheme is looking for teenagers in Lincolnshire to sign up.

National Citizen Service (NCS) is on the look-out for anyone between the ages of 15 and 17 who are looking to have a life-changing summer and boost their CVs.

The unique four-week programme is focused around fun and discovery with teens spending time away from home, learning new life skills and also volunteering at least 30 hours of their time to a community project or charity of their choice.

The government-backed scheme costs no more than £50, which covers the entire experience from food and accommodation to activities and travel, with bursaries available on a case by case basis.

The NCS summer programme will start on 25 June 2018 – with more dates available throughout the summer holidays.

Phil Everett, from The EBP - the regional NCS provider, said: “NCS is a fantastic way to spend the summer after all the hard work of studying for GCSEs.

“It starts with some fun outward-bound style activities followed by a week away at university-style accommodation learning new skills.

“The last two weeks of NCS involve creating a social action project within the local community to leave a lasting legacy.

“Spending the summer doing something completely out of the ordinary can be quite daunting for some teens but the difference we see in the young people who take part in NCS is really quite amazing.

“During the programme we see them grow into young adults that not only make lasting friendships, learn new skills and have loads of fun but also become aware of their local community and conscious of the impact they can have on their surroundings.

“NCS also looks great on CVs and UCAS recommends referencing it on personal statements.”

Owen Kemp, 18 from Lincoln, took part in the NCS summer programme in 2015.

Speaking about his experience he said: “I think that NCS is an extremely worthwhile four-week programme as I gained so much confidence talking to new people and working alongside people of various passions - I really opened up.

“The social action project was my favourite part of the programme as spreading the word and raising money for our two chosen charities - St Barnabas and When You Wish Upon a Star - was really rewarding.

“I am currently on a gap year and NCS has given me the courage to travel the world and participate in the International Citizen Service – something I wouldn’t have done before.”

Phil ended by saying: “Places are filling up fast in Lincolnshire so I would urge anyone interested in changing their summer from the same old, same old, to something amazing to sign up straight away.”

For further information and to sign up to the summer programme, click here visit or call 01522 574101.