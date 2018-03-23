Natty knitters help mark centenary of Coningsby & Tattershall WI

Members of Coningsby & Tattershall WI have sent knitted hats to the Sailors Society for several years and this year, as the WI celebrates its 100th birthday, they decided to get busy and send 100 off together.

The hats are given to sailors arriving in the UK who may be in need of warm head gear.

This photo was taken at the WI’s March meeting, when members dressed up in costumes from different decades since their founding in 1918, and shows Margaret Burrell, Vera Hartley, Monica Barker, Janet Harrison, Liz Chapman, Anne Rutt, Marilyn Hawkins and Anne Bennett.