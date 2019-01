The infants at East Wold CE Primary School recently held their nativity performance, where the children put their own spin on ‘Born in a Barn’.

There were two performances, on December 18 and 19, and there was a full house for both.

All the infants in Reception, Years 1 and 2 had a part to play.

• East Wold CE Primary School has recently been celebrating its great success in the Department for Education’s latest performance figures. Turn to page six for the full story.