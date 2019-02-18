National acclaim for Woodhall Spa photographer

A Woodhall Spa photographer has achieved national acclaim after being awarded a unique distinction.

Mark Bannister has been granted membership of the ‘Photographers’ Bar’ in recognition of his impressive shots over the course of one year.

Membership of the Photographers’ Bar is a unique distinction awarded to those photographers who have successfully had images assessed by the Guild of Photographers over the course of a year, and have attained a score that evidences an exceptional level of professional skill and consistency throughout that year.

Membership is very difficult to achieve - in fact less than 200 photographers have achieved it in the five years since its inception.

During that time, almost 60,000 images will have been entered for assessment by photographers in the UK and overseas.

On hearing the news, Mark said: “I am extremely proud and delighted to have achieved this award.

“It’s been the culmination of a year’s work.

“Submitting images every month has been an excellent benchmark to ensure that I maintain a consistency in my work.

“I am immensely grateful to The Guild of Photographers for this recognition.”

The Guild of Photographers is a highly respected association for all photographers, and its competition attracts up to 1,500 images for judging by an expert Panel of Judges each month.

Points are given to entries and these are then totalled at the end of the year.

Those who reach the required threshold are then awarded membership of the Photographers’ Bar.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk added: “I am delighted for Mark as this is a great achievement.

“Submitting and having images assessed every month for a year and reaching the required standards to become a member of the Photographers’ Bar is very demanding.

“It illustrates his commitment, skill and consistency.

“Mark should be very proud of what he has achieved.”

• To find out more, visit www.photoguild.co.uk