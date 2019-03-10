Musical treat for Horncastle Memory Matters

Members of a Horncastle support group have been treated to an afternoon of music at a town school.

Horncastle Memory Matters is one of three good causes supported by the Co-op Food Store in the town’s Conging Street.

The concert was primarily for the year 7 students. Picture: John Aron Photography.

The event came about through the work of the store’s newly appointed Member Pioneer, Melanie Neal, whose role is to forge links with the local community.

Melanie said: “I originally contacted the grammar school to see if they had a small choral or musical group who would like to visit Memory Matters and give the carers a break from organising the meeting.

“They weren’t able to do this, but instead they invited the entire group to the school to share in a concert by Banovallum Brass.”

Melanie accompanied group members to the school, where, she says, everyone had a ‘wonderful’ time.

Banovallum Brass in full flow. Picture: John Aron Photography.

Melanie added: “I am so impressed with their kind offer - opening the school to a local community group for no other reason than to share the experience.”

The guests were greeted by Sixth Form volunteers, who went on to take care of the visitors throughout the afternoon.

The concert was the culmination of the years’ brass instrument music instruction for the school’s Year 7 students, where they have all been taught either trumpet or trombone.

This was the last part of the project - for them to see the instruments being used in a professional context.

Horncastle Memory Matters is a memory support group run every Thursday by the carers for fellow carers and their partners.

Melanie added: “As well as Horncastle Memory Matters, this year the Co-op is funding St Lawrence School and the 1st Bardney Air Scouts.

“Every year these groups will change, and I will be spreading the word in and around Horncastle to encourage applications for the next round of local causes - as well as spreading the stories of those who have benefited in the past.”