Musical thought on issues around homelessness

An evening of music and poetry this weekend is also hoping to prick social conscience.

The latest Thinking Session organised by the Witham Branch of the Labour Party will be held at The Heneage Arms community pub in Hainton this Sunday, February 25, when the focus will be ‘home and homelessness’.

The evening, which is open to everyone, will feature love music, readings and discussion.

Sarah-Paul, the director and producer of the session, said: “Rough sleeping featured largely in the headlines this Christmas, but homelessness is a perennial problem, and far more widespread than statistics suggest.

“What is ‘hidden homelessness’? Can we identify the causes and effects of homelessness? What does the concept of Home actually mean?

“In our Thinking Session, poetry and song will interweave the narrative in a broad-brush landscape touching upon poverty, prejudice and mental health issues, but ending in a spirit of hopefulness and positivity.”

Doors open on Sunday at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and the suggested donation on the door is £2.

All proceeds from the evening will be going to Shelter - the housing and homeless charity.

The next Thinking Session will be held on March 29 at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor, when Norman Palmer will be giving a demonstration of the physics you didn’t do at school.

More details to follow.