Musical celebration at Horncastle church

Members of the public are invited to a musical celebration featuring five local choirs in Horncastle next month.

On Sunday, October 7, the Marie Curie Support Committee will welcome the public to a community choir celebration at St Mary’s Church, in Horncastle.

St Mary's Gospellers entertained audiences in Horncastle last year.

Five local choirs are set to take part, delighting audiences with each performance.

Organisers hope that this year’s event will build on the success of the first event of its kind held last year.

Last year’s event saw Horncastle Community Choir, St Mary’s Gospellers, Thimbleby Church Choir, Minting Community Choir and Adult Ed Love to Sing Group perform.

For this year’s event, the choirs performing have picked their own songs.

The community choir celebration will conclude with a joyous mass sing, and everyone is encouraged to join in - including the audience.

Music will be from 2.30pm.

Refreshments will be served.

Entry is free with a retiring collection.