Mum’s urgent plea after revealing Demi has just ‘months’ to live

A Louth mum is ‘literally begging’ for the public’s help after her daughter’s latest brain cancer scan results showed the disease was spreading quickly - leaving the youngster with just ‘months’ to live.

As reported previously, Demi Knight (11) is currently battling brain cancer for the second time, but since the standard treatment has failed there is nothing more the NHS can do.

‘Her disease is spreading and she’s got months (to live) if we don’t do anything’. Demi Knight’s mum, Mel

Her mum, Mel, said: “We have frantically been trying to find where promising treatment is available and have found the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas, to offer us the best hope through using Antineoplaston Therapy. However, this will come at a cost that on our own is impossible to pay for.”

Demi’s family is trying to raise £150,000 to cover the cost of the experimental treatment, flights, and accommodation.

However, only £7,200 has been raised so far - and Demi’s situation has recently taken a turn for the worse.

Yesterday (Thursday), Mel told the Leader: “Our latest scan results today are not good and we need to get Demi out to the States now, before it’s too late.

“Her disease is spreading and she’s got months (to live) if we don’t do anything, but she needs to be well enough to travel over there.

“Please, if there’s anything you can do, money is all that is holding us back. The clinic are literally just waiting for us.”

Mel continued: “I’m literally begging everyone to help save my child’s life.

“She can get the treatment she needs, we’re ready to go today, it’s just money holding us back, as it’s not available to us here in the UK.

“I’m begging people not to turn a blind eye, because they can help. I don’t know what else or who else to turn to for help.

“If anyone has any ideas at all, please get in touch via my Facebook page Mel Knight (Louth) or email me demidamo@icloud.com.”

A number of fundraising events are already planned for the next few days.

• On Monday (April 30), The Masons Arms in Cornmarket will be holding a special live music event called ‘Jazz For Demi’.

The jazz night takes place from 7.15pm and will feature Roy Norton, Dave Cook, Warren Jolly, Pat McCarthy and Rick Woolgar. Admission is £10.

• Next Saturday (May 5) there will be a charity football match and fun day at Saltfleetby Football Club from 11am (kick-off at 12 noon).

There will also be a bouncy castle, BBQ, stalls, raffle, penalty shoot-out and more. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children, and free for under-5s.

• A signed and framed Grimsby Town FC shirt is currently being auctioned with a reserve price of £100.

Bids can be made through the ‘Help Save Demi’s Life’ Facebook page, and the auction will continue at the charity football match and fun day on May 5.

Bidding will close at 4pm on that day, and the winning bidder will then be notified. Thanks go to Grimsby Town FC for donating the signed shirt.

• To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/Demi-knight-cancer-treatment-fund