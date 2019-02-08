Mum is the word for a healthier lifestyle in Horncastle

Keeping fit, healthy and looking fab in your 40s and 50s is vital to a mental wellbeing, according to women who are town gym regulars.

And - at the other end of the age scale - losing weight helps boost your confidence and sets you up for a better life, says 24-year-old Alice McConnon.

Lou Leggate, encourages other women to keep fit and healthy: Hornit: Lou Leggate, encourages other women to keep fit and healthy

The women were speaking after latest worrying reports on rising obesity levels among East Lindsey residents.

Most recent figures reveal that 63.7 per cent of all adults in the district are either overweight or obese, which is significantly worse than the national average.

As a result, East Lindsey is classed on a local ‘health priority’ list targeting an overall improvement in health and fitness.

Alice and her mum Suzy Tyrrell are both members of Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite.

The venue is operated by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, which has launched a ‘New Year: New You’ campaign to encourage people to get up and active more often.

Suzy is a mum-of-five who, at the age of 50, is as fit and healthy now as she was prior to having children.

She encourages all women to take some form of exercise – whether it is a walk in the local park, or a trip to the gym.

She says: “My children are aged from 24, which is Alice, down to 10 but, even when they were younger, I never stopped exercising.

“To me, it is vital, you could be pushing the pram when they are sleeping or finding the time to go swimming.

“It helps your mood, your menta wellbeing and you sleep better yourself.”

Alice has used the gym to lose weight – something she started at University in Nottingham and has continued back in Horncastle, where the family lives.

She said: “It definitely helps with my confidence and I am sure that would be the case for others.”

For 44-year-old Lou Leggate the gym proved a welcome break from running, which she still enjoys but she wanted a change.

She first joined Horncastle Fitness Suite 14 years ago – in fact, her dad bought her first membership.

She explained: “I became a mum 14 years ago and gained four stone in weight and so I was really keen to get back into shape and keeping fit.

“It is vital, mentally as well as physically.

“The gym is a really friendly place and the staff are brilliant.”

