‘Multiple injuries’ after three-vehicle collision in Tetney

At least three people are understood to have suffered non-life threatening injuries following a collision in Tetney this morning (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place near Cedar Park Cottages on the A1031 between Tetney and Humberston shortly before 10.30am.

A police spokesman added that occupants in the vehicles have suffered injuries that are ‘not thought to be life-threatening’.

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident, but it is now clear again.

The injured occupants were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

It is understood that the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the scene, but did not transport any patients.