Multi-million pound investment at Tattershall resort

Tattershall Lakes Country Park will soon be home to a skyline bar, splash zone, beach and more accommodation thanks to a £5.25m investment.

Guests holidaying at the holiday resort near Tattershall this summer will be able to make the most of a new Skyline Bar, Splash Zone, beach and accommodation that ticks all the boxes when it comes to the ultimate luxury holiday home.

The Skyline bar will be an elevated open-air space that will give holidaymakers the opportunity to enjoy a drink and take in the breath-taking views of the surrounding lakes.

It will be the perfect spot to enjoy a drink before or after dinner in the Propeller Bar, which will also be rolling out a new menu this year. Did anyone say craft beer or pink gin?

The new indoor Splash Zone will give families and kids of all ages the chance to enjoy some interactive water fun with lots of fantastic water experiences - so get ready for sprays, streams and super slides.

The new Splash Zone will be a welcome addition to the indoor pool, spa and gym as well as the adventure playground, sports court and high ropes course, which was introduced last year and has proved to be a great success.

Reflecting on this multi-million-pound investment, Away Resorts CEO Carl Castledine said: “With the epic summer of 2018, the beach at the main lake was a little tight on space, so for summer 2019, we will be extending the beach area and adding new sunloungers and chairs so guests won’t have to get up at the crack of dawn to save their space on the beach by the lake.

“We are so excited about our new investment at Tattershall Lakes and can’t wait to get our new Skyline Bar open for all of our guests to enjoy sundowners over the lakes.

“And we are so keen to see what our families think of the new Splash Zone. Back in 2011, we invested more than £1 million in the new swimming pool at Tattershall Lakes, and its popularity has grown at such a pace, that we knew it was time to expand. We are confident it is going to be really popular.”

On the entertainment front, three festivals are planned for 2019, including Colour Festival, Rock the Lakes, the epic Cream Pie Fight weekend, Foodstock and the Big Stars break - expect to be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Martin Kemp, Richard Blackwood and Frank Bruno.

• It comes as East Lindsey District Council approved an application, put forward by Away Resorts Ltd, for an outdoor pool and associated buildings/structures - including a bar and changing facilities, plant room/store room, canvas canopies and external sunbathing terraces to be built at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.