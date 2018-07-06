‘Much loved family pets’ stolen in Authorpe burglary

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Authorpe, between Louth and Alford.

The burglary took place overnight in Scrub Lane on June 22-23.

A large vehicle may have been involved as two grey cockatiels and a large 6-foot gold coloured cage was taken.

If anyone has any information - including the whereabouts of the two birds, which are much loved family pets - please come forward and help with our enquiries.

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, and include the reference number (18000290993) in the subject box. Alternatively, call 101 and quote the reference number.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org