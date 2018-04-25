MP’s praise as Wellies hits the mark in style

MP Victoria Atkins visited Wellies Nursery on Friday to congratulate them on achieving the gold standard for first aid training.

Wellies was the 200th nursery to be awarded Millie’s Mark, which was developed with Millie’s Trust, and is named after Millie Thompson.

The quality mark for paediatric first aid was initiated by Millie’s Trust after a long campaign for all staff to hold paediatric first aid qualifications.

The Mark is supported by the Department for Education and administered by National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA). It was first launched on 1 September 2016.

Ms Atkins was joined by NDNA’s Lead Early Years Advisor Jo Baranek and Wellies’ staff team and children.

She said: “I am very proud of the dedicated team at Wellies who have worked extremely hard to ensure they can offer the safest environment for their children.

“The measures they have put in places go above and beyond that which is required of them and I am sure this will be appreciated by the children’s families”

Wellies' Deputy Manager Leanne Gains said: "Millie's Mark has given us the chance as a setting to promote our outstanding practice. We have always been a fully first aid trained staff team since we opened 10 years ago. We now have something in place that gives us the recognition."

