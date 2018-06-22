MP celebrates women’s suffrage at Louth and Horncastle events

One hundred years have passed since Parliament first introduced legislation that gave some women the right to vote - and Victoria Atkins MP is encouraging people to get together to enjoy a cup of tea and discuss what equality means to them today.

Ms Atkins said: “Historically, tea parties were hotbeds of political activism.

“It was one of the few ways women could meet without men to discuss and plan.

“The leading suffrage organisations used tea parties and tea shops as central elements in their campaigning.

“In 1921, Margaret Wintringham became the first British female Member of Parliament to take her seat in the House of Commons as MP for Louth.

“During her time in Parliament, Margaret was an assiduous campaigner on behalf of women including advocating for their employment and electoral rights.

“In 1924, when debating the need to update the initial Act that first gave limited voting rights to women, she passionately argued for opening up the franchise to men and women on an equal basis.

“So join me this Summer and take part in EqualiTeas, a campaign run by the UK Parliament to celebrate. I will be hosting a tea party in Louth, supported by the Guides.”

The tea party will take place at Lacey Gardens Junior School on Saturday (June 23), between 2-4pm.

Booking is essential. Visit https://goo.gl/RZ6BcY to register your interest.

You can also join Ms Atkins for a screening of ‘Suffragettes’ with the Horncastle Community Cinema (at Stanhope Hall) on Friday July 6.

Buy tickets from Horncastle Music Shop, or go along and purchase tickets on the door.